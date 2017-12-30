Column: Strathcarron thanks to volunteers and staff

With Christmas all wrapped up for another year and all the gifts opened, tummies full of Christmas dinner and thoughts turning to the New Year sales and Hogmanay festivities, we would like to take a moment to reflect on the many gifts we receive throughout the year that are perhaps a little more difficult to wrap!

Time with family and friends, a thoughtful gesture, a phone call, practical help, or emotional support when we are struggling – all of those are very special gifts we can all give as well as receive, no matter what our personal financial circumstances.

Here at Strathcarron we have been reflecting throughout Advent on the gifts the Hospice gives to our patients and families every day of the year and our supporters have been surprised by some of the gifts mentioned!

Some are quite obvious – a warm welcome, friendship, a listening ear, comfort,a cup of tea, independence, well-being, a chat, care, a hug and togetherness.

Others are a little more unexpected to those who don’t know us as well – music, memories, cheek, fun, mischief, movies, whisky, celebrations and laughter! Strathcarron is a very special place and some might say a gift in itself but it would not be all that it is without the many people – volunteers and staff – who give so much of themselves every day of the year.

On behalf of everyone here at Strathcarron, we wish you all a very happy, peaceful and memory filled New Year.