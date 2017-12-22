Column: Strathcarron Hospice ‘thanks’ at Christmas

On the lead up to Christmas we have certainly experienced the goodwill of local people in our communities in many different ways.

During December our Light Up a Life fundraising campaign is fully manned by volunteers and this year more than 100 people have given time to this, raising much needed funds for your local hospice. In addition, we have received beautiful hampers, boxes of chocolates and all sorts of treats to share with patients and families.

We have also had some wonderful visitors, including Denny Community Police, who arrived to entertain our patients with carol singing in both day-care and the in-patient unit.

Last Sunday we welcomed some very special young people from Syngenta Football Club.

The club has 23 teams, ranging in age from five to 19 years old.

They had decided they wanted to support the hospice in a practical and unique way by supplying us with all food and drink for a whole day.

On average the catering costs are over £300 each and every day of the year so this unusual way of support is very welcome.

These young people have been bringing goods to their club every week and the fresh produce is bought with £1 each of the youngsters donated at their training sessions.

Jean, the hospice’s head cook, welcomed the children along to deliver their wonderful gift.

It’s fair to say Jean makes sure everyone at the hospice: Patients, families, volunteers and staff are all very well fed but even she didn’t think it was possible to use everything in one day as the club had gone above and beyond anything we could have expected.

This very generous donation included everything Jean could wish for, from stock cubes to steaks so everyone will be well looked after over the festive season!

It is so lovely to see such young people caring about others in their communities and supporting Strathcarron Hospice is such a wonderful way.

Merry Christmas to all players, parents and coaches a Syngenta Youth FC.

Strathcarron Hospice wishes all Falkirk Herald readers joy and peace over the Christmas season.