Column: Retail therapy is the answer!

Strathcarron Retail is a vital source of income for the hospice and has been going from strength to strength over the last couple of years.

We now have a total of 16 shops which last year brought in almost £500,000.

With over £12,900 to raise every single day to enable us to continue providing the very special care our patients and their families deserve, this income is invaluable.

We have listened to what people in the community want and, as a result, have opened two bookshops, one in Falkirk Howgate and one in Cumbernauld shopping centre, both of which are doing very well.

Our Stenhousemuir shop has now moved into bigger premises in the precinct and we are very excited to announce we will soon be opening a new Falkirk shop in the premises that once housed the local institution that was Leckies.

We are frequently asked for wedding favours, so have now teamed up with another local charity, Grace Chocolates, to offer two chocolates in a ribboned box with the optional extra of a snowdrop pin badge.

The chocolates are hand-made by ladies who have touched the Scottish criminal justice system and are choosing to make positive changes in their lives with all proceeds split between the two charities.

These will be available in our shops and at the Hospice from the end of this month.

Strathcarron Retail is only successful because you choose to donate your preloved goods, to shop with us and to volunteer with us, and we are very grateful to everyone who supports the Hospice in these ways.