Column: Remember it’s a car not a hair salon

I’d never confess to being the best driver on the road, however, I drive within the speed limit (okay, well most of the time) and follow the Highway Code.

But honestly, I wonder how some people ever passed their driving test. Or perhaps it’s a case that the minute they get that slip of paper in their hands everything they’ve been taught goes out the passenger window and they do what they like.

It certainly seems like that if recent experiences are anything to go by.

There I was driving through Falkirk town centre on Thursday after work heading to the supermarket to pick up a few bits and pieces when suddenly this white car pulled out of a parking space at the side of the road right in front of me.

No indicators. Nothing.

Didn’t even acknowledge what they had done making me slam on my brakes so obviously didn’t think they had been in the wrong.

Well we got round the corner and as is usual at that time of night got held up in traffic at the Garrison Place roundabout.

And that’s when she – yes, ladies and gentleman, I’m sorry to say it was one of my fellow female drivers – appeared to rummage around on the passenger seat, produced a can of hairspray which she then applied all over herself.

By putting two and two together I think it’s fair to say that she had come out of the hairdressers and was in a hurry to get to her destination so was finishing off her coiffeur on the road shall we say.

But I was in a hurry too, however, I was quite satisfied in simply getting there in one piece!

What is it about some people that they think they are more important than other people?

Of course, once I’d done my shopping and got home, I was sitting (still fuming if I’m honest) and started to think what if she sprayed herself in the eye? She could have lost control of the car and who knows what the repercussions could have been.

We females aren’t the only offenders. I’ve seen guys – usually young ones granted – looking in the mirror sorting their hair rather than watching the road.

Would it not be more sensible to wait until you reached your destination and then sort out your appearance?

That way our roads would be a lot safer.

And the female who pulled out in front of me might have spotted that some of her curls were flat at the back!