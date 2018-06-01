Column: Praising our volunteer army

This week charities around the UK are celebrating Volunteer Week.

Here at the Hospice we got Volunteer Week off to a flying start on Tuesday night by hosting our annual party where we treat all these amazing people to an evening of good food, wine, company and entertainment.

Strath-carron Hospice exists for, and because of, our local communities.

Without all the incredible people who give their time freely we would be unable to provide our patients and families with the care, compassion and love they deserve.

Across every area within the Hospice there are volunteers working behind the scenes from hairdressing to finance and everything in between!

And, of course there are even more volunteers out in the community, befriending people in their own homes and putting in hundreds of hours in the Strathcarron Hospice shops, as well as supporting fundraising efforts.

Many of the staff atthe Hospice also have volunteer roles in addition to their paid job as they realise just how important these positions are.

Our culture is very much to treat every volunteer with the respect they deserve all of us love working with the diverse range of people who help us ‘‘make every moment count for our patients and families’’.

Strathcarron Hospice Volunteers; We salute you!