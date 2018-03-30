Column: Our legion of unpaid supporters...

Volunteers are the back-bone of Strathcarron Hospice and we simply wouldn’t be able to do all that we do without them.

Within the Hospice itself this dedicated group work over 200 hours every week in very many different ways. Every volunteer is a respected member of the wider team and we can’t express how much it means to us that people give so freely of their time.

The volunteers work with every department in the Hospice including reception, daycare and the in-patient unit. Believe it or not, there are even flower arrangers who keep the surroundings bright and beautiful with their creative flair. Within our daycare unit there is a little hair salon run by volunteers.

The overall well-being of patients is so important and the hairdressers work their magic to help people feel better about themselves when they may well be feeling unwell physically.

Our complimentary therapy team would like to extend treatments so they can offer patients manicures and pedicures.

If you have the skills and knowledge, would you like to give a few hours a week to improve the wellbeing of someone living with a terminal illness?

These little things have a massive impact on how someone feels, particularly during challenging times.

If manicures and pedicures aren’t your thing then perhaps you could consider volunteering with our fun-loving team in the kitchen to help serve up the lovely home cooking to staff, volunteers and visitors?

For more information contact Aileen Ashford on 01324 826222. It’s a well proven fact that volunteering is good for health and well-being so make the call today.