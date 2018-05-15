Column: Nothing worse than being heckled while doing your job...

For a long time, I didn’t understand how difficult it is to be a woman in journalism.

Being a journalist isn’t something I ever second guessed – I was always confident in the idea that if I worked hard then I would reap the benefits, regardless of my gender.

Writing has always been my passion but broadcast work has come hand-in-hand with that and therefore I’ve found a new love in speaking down a microphone, filming and being in front of a camera.

I never thought I’d struggle with making my voice heard or being taken seriously as a journalist but I’ve faced a few struggles.

In the past week I’ve been taking part in a graded news week at university, during which I’m required to display that I can perform over a range of disciplines.

I’ve chosen to work within the television and radio industries, mainly to develop my broadcasting skills so I’m a bit more confident once it comes to graduation time next year.

On Tuesday I headed out to film some footage with one of my course mates.

It was my opportunity to get behind the camera and work on my filming skills, while he looked after the reporting side.

I would’ve had a relatively nice time filming if it hadn’t been for the amount of gross, sleazy comments which were made towards me.

“Look at the legs on you,” “You should be in front of that camera,” “You can have a personal interview with me, hen.” Personally, I’ve never been more insulted.

There’s nothing worse than trying to do your job and then being heckled with seedy comments.

No young woman should be subject to that type of language while they’re trying to better themselves in their profession. So, in the future, think before you speak.