Column: New look for the new season at Strathcarron

At long last the weather seems to be improving and many of our thoughts will be turning to thinking about the outdoors and, in particular, our gardens and outdoor spaces.

Here at the Hospice the maintenance team (aka Men in Black) has been up-dating the garden area at our daycare unit with the help of supporters and volunteers. The whole area, which is just outside the creative art therapy conservatory, has been up-graded and is now fully wheelchair-friendly and accessible to all. There are a variety of raised flower beds with seating and an incredible raised vegetable plot so everyone can get their hands dirty, planting and growing.

Of course, everyone knows the benefits of getting outside in the fresh air. This is especially important for patients visiting daycare as their illness or condition may prevent them from being independently mobile and with the support of nurses and volunteers this may be the only day in the week that being outside becomes a reality.

Everyone loves to plant, nurture and see nature come to life and, when faced with a life limiting illness, these small things become even more important.

On the build-up to outdoor improvement patients visiting the creative art therapy centre have been very busy making outdoor ornaments for their new garden.

There are beautiful little bird houses along with stunning painted stonework which will brighten up every nook and cranny.

We are so proud of all the wonderful pieces of artwork which everyone can enjoy; patients and visitors alike.

Wendy, one of our art therapists, quite simply said: “Our new garden gives everyone the opportunity to get creative both inside and outdoors.

‘‘It provides a great social area for patients to care for and enjoy.

‘‘Hopefully the sun will shine down on us which is very therapeutic in itself.”