Column: Mandie is ticking destinations off her bucket list

I am currently embracing a little slice of heaven as I lie here on Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. It is luxurious to say the least.

This is my first holiday with Ross and I am sure it won’t be the last. We have been very relaxed spending most of our time chilling by the pool or beach in the sweltering 42 degrees sunshine. My body has been crying out for some chill time as after the marathon I had been feeling exhausted and rundown. It is definitely time to re charge the batteries and not have any stress in my life.

Our villa is gorgeous and the staff are very attentive. The food is delicious, I really can’t ask for any more.

It does remind me of how lucky I am to be able to experience such a lovely holiday. We do plan over the week to visit the Mall where Ross has mentioned he will be keeping me on a short leash as he knows how much I love going on a mad shopping spree. A beverage at the top of the famous Burj is on our to do list, a visit to the aquarium and sightseeing on the open top bus.

I have decided that all of my holidays from now on will be to new places and I hope to tick off a few more destinations around the world. One being Rome in two weeks time with a very good friend.

June has been a busy month in the Stevenson household with birthdays: my dad celebrated his birthday last week with a lovely family meal courtesy of my mum’s cooking. It was delicious as usual and was good to spend time with the family all together. I can’t forget Frank’s birthday of course which was also last week. I can’t believe my pug has turned two, they do say time flies when having fun which is very true. We didn’t quite celebrate his birthday with a party like last year, however Frank did get lots of presents and attention which is quite normal for him. He is currently on his own little holiday to my parents’ for the week. I joked to my mum saying Frank will lose half a stone while I am away as she will walk the legs off him.

I was delighted to received my VIP invitation to the Marks & Spencer summer charity ball in aid of raising funds for Breast Cancer Now.

It was a truly fantastic experience from the beginning to the end. I travelled to London via train with my friend Lesley and we chatted literally for the five hour journey with plenty of laughs in between then met my friend Fiona at our hotel. It was nice to share a bottle of prosecco together while getting glammed up for the event. Fiona and I were sat next to the famous Twiggy and David Gandy which was an experience in itself. My friend’s mum made my day when she asked if David Gandy was my boyfriend. Unfortunately no he is not, I am a spoken for lady and happy with Ross.

Rosie Huntington-Whitley who attended was friendly and looked as beautiful as ever. The entertainment was fabulous, Kylie Minogue the headliner along with Paloma Faith and the comedian Rob Brydon.

The highlight was being reunited with all of the other Breast Cancer Now ladies who have all represented the M&S/BCN campaigns which pledge to raise £13 million over five years and are well on target to achieving this. This will save so many lives. Breast Cancer Now gives myself and many others the hope that each year more medication and treatment is made available on the NHS, I cling onto this, I so desperately want to keep living.