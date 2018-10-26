Column: Making every day special at Strathcarron

Special moments are an everyday occurrence here at Strathcarron Hospice, as we strive to help our patients and their families make the most of the time they have together and achieve their goals.

Sometimes our daycare patients will enjoy an afternoon of music and entertainment courtesy of visitors who come especially to provide a welcome distraction from the everyday worries our patients face, and often the staff themselves are the source of the fun and nonsense – there have been pantomime sketches, singalongs, and even special musical tributes to the Bay City Rollers and Abba!

However, amidst all the fun and nonsense, sometimes these moments can be more personal and intimate – we were recently privileged to witness a very special friendship form between Abby, a lovely young lady on work experience from Balfron High School, and Peggie, a lady on the ward who had considerably more years life experience than Abby!

Such was their bond that Abby, a talented musician, dedicated her very first self composed piece to her friend, titling it ‘‘Peggie’s Song’’.

A couple of weeks ago we had the honour of hosting a renewal of vows for a couple who decided to celebrate their silver wedding a few months early.

Our chaplain led a beautiful short service in the ward conservatory for our patient and her husband before they enjoyed a small champagne reception with friends and family to celebrate their love and life together.

The afternoon was filled with special moments, and memories were created which will last a lifetime for the whole family.

Special moments are something to treasure, whether they be something simple like sharing a cup of tea or a chat with a loved one, or something more out of the ordinary, and every day here at Strathcarron we will continue to strive to make every moment count for our patients and their families.