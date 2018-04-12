Column: Life’s too short - eat the cake!

Strathcarron Hospice provides care for people with a terminal illness.

In years gone by palliative care would be understood as a means of symptom control, pain relief and generally ensuring the patient was comfortable, both physically and emotionally.

Of course, as with all other areas of medical care things have evolved and changed considerably over the years and our focus is ensuring people are living well with their illness or condition.

This may mean recognising limitations and adapting to a new set of circumstances but we believe everyone deserves to live well, regardless of what that actually means to the person.

Everyone is individual, and in treating people to the dignity and respect they deserve, we recognise this. That is why we ask everyone who is referred to our Hospice services, what matters to them, what is important to them and what living well means to them. Throughout the Hospice itself, we have areas where everyone; patients, staff, volunteers and visitors can post their thoughts and feelings about what ‘Living Well’ means to them. We are sharing some of these posts with you today and hope they will inspire you to spend some time thinking about what living well means to you.

- Peace and quiet

- Keeping a sense of humour

- Cooking and looking after myself

- Getting outside

- Nice food

- Socialising

- Able to manage my way

- Family

- Choices

- Music

- Love is all

- Life is too short: eat the cake!