Column: Good things come to those ‘Who’ wait

I’ll be honest and admit that the last time I really watched Doctor Who was back in the day when the Daleks were absolutely terrifying – whether or not they could negotiate stairs.

The regeneration of doctors via such stars as David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi have somehow passed me by – Tom Baker and his ridiculously long scarf will always be my Doctor.

But when Jodie Whittaker took on the role, I felt it was time to check it out and introduce my grandchildren properly to this staple of childhood television.

Verdict? I think she’s great – very funny and likeable and my grandchildren have both been entranced.

But there was me, thinking I was introducing them to a) a cultural icon and b) a seminal moment in our popular culture.

Well, no. such lofty notions were soon dispelled.

It turned out that I was actually introducing them to the completely novel idea of waiting a week for the next part of something.

A time-travelling doctor with two hearts, a magical screwdriver and a spaceship shaped like an old police box? Yeah, whatever.

A woman playing the role? They weren’t bothered in the slightest – she was funny and entertaining and that’s all they cared about.

But having to wait a week for the next episode?

Wait! What? The little savages honestly had no idea that such a thing was possible.

Like most children these days, they don’t watch much television.

Their idea of fun is parachuting – virtually, of course – on to an island carrying an oversized machine gun and wearing a variety of silly hats.

(Worse still, they seem to spend hours watching other people playing these ridiculous games on YouTube.)

But while they have non-stop entertainment any time and anywhere, I can’t help feeling they are missing out.

They’ll never know the thrill of looking forward to your favourite TV show and the joy of skidding across the floor to get the big chair first the second the theme tune starts.

Obviously, I’m not suggesting we go back in time as I do like the ability to pause, rewind and watch telly when it suits me and not when the schedule dictates.

But looking forward to something makes you appreciate it more, doesn’t it?

Tune in next week to find out ...