Column: Gearing up for anniversary celebrations...

Finally, it seems spring might be right around the corner and that always helps to make everyone feel a little more energised and sociable.

Would you like to get social for Strathcarron this Springtime?

It is our 37th birthday in April and we always celebrate by holding a tea party for daycare patients, volunteers and staff.

This is a fantastic way to celebrate the hospice and the services which have been given freely to all the families we have cared for and, of course, to the supporters who have given of their time and money to help this happen.

You too can join in the celebrations by holding your very own tea party whilst raising vital funds for your hospice.

This can be large or small, private or public, maybe at your workplace or perhaps a club you belong to.

Last year, all the lovely people who organised a tea party collectively raised enough money to cover a whole day of Strathcarron care, currently £12,900 each and every day of the year. Of course, you can be as creative as you want, such as hosting a G & T Party, a Long Island Tea Party or just keep it simple with a cake and tea party.

To help you along with your tea party there are materials available to download at www.strathcarronhospice.net.

When you register you will also receive a fundraising pack containing, amongst other things, edible cake toppers!

Please join us this year in supporting people living with a terminal illness by organising your own tea party.