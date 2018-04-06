Column: Easter celebrations at Strathcarron Hospice

This Easter saw families across the country enjoying time together, sharing days out, lunches and no doubt a chocolate egg or two! As always, we like to make sure our patients and families don’t miss out on celebrating, so there has been a lot of Easter fun in the Hospice over the last couple of weeks.

The craft room have been working on some special Easter projects with our day care patients – including some very cute pom pom bunny tails for the nurses to wear with their bunny ears and the whole Hospice has been festooned with Easter decorations. There have been special Easter raffles, including one for a giant chocolate bunny crafted from 4.5kg of Belgian chocolate and donated by Michael Maley of Maley’s Artisan Chocolate in Falkirk. The kitchen served up an Easter menu over the weekend with hot cross buns and Easter biscuits for afternoon tea, staff entered into the spirit with bunny ears and tails, and there has been no shortage of chocolate treats thanks to a number of supporters! On Friday we received a visit from the Easter Bunny himself, who arrived with a mountain of chocolate eggs and spent time meeting everyone and getting up to mischief. There were smiles, surprises, laughter and fun as everyone forgot their own issues for just a short time as they lost themselves in the joy of the shared moments. We try to help our patients make every moment count, and there were so many special moments within the Hospice this Easter. We hope you all enjoyed some special Easter moments of your own!