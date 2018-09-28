Column: Caring – and sharing knowledge

The majority of people will associate Strathcarron Hospice with providing specialist palliative care for people who require this expertise.

Everyone would be right to think that but may not be quite so aware of how we share our expert knowledge with other healthcare professionals throughout the UK and beyond.

Now in its eighth year, our education department, led by Dr Sally Boa will be facilitating the Strathcarron Hospice conference ‘‘New Directions in Palliative Medicine’’.

This conference attracts medical professionals with an interest in palliative medicine and this year includes delegates from as far afield as Canada and Australia.

Good palliative care is a combination of many complex treatments, providing a holistic and person-centred approach during end of life. Of course, people die in many different settings, such as a care home or hospital and that is why we make it our mission to share the expert knowledge of our consultants, doctors and specialist nurses with healthcare workers within these settings. For example, our team provides on-going training for all those who work in local residential care homes.

The Strathcarron conference takes place over two days this week in Edinburgh and the many speakers taking part are professors in their chosen field from leading universities such as Glasgow and Leeds as well as the National Institute for Health Reseach.

Strathcarron Hospice is a lead in New Directions in Palliative Medicine and the conference brings education and learning at its very best.