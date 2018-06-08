Column: Business backing for Strathcarron Hospice

This week we’ve had the pleasure of hosting a breakfast meeting at the hospice for the Bairns’ Business Club.

This club is made up many local businesses both large and small.

They meet up regularly to discuss the local economy, build networks and generally share business practice.

Many of the businesses who attended the breakfast meeting are current supporters of the hospice in one way or another. However, we were delighted to be introduced to some local business people who have no current connection with us.

We took this opportunity to tell them all about our work and finished up by giving them a guided tour of the facilities.

Some people feel nervous and apprehensive about visiting the hospice but, without exception, all who do are absolutely amazed, not just by the building itself, but by the feeling of warmth, comfort and compassion.

And the one thing that comes as a great surprise is the happiness which every member of staff and volunteer creates.

Yes, sad times happen in the hospice but there is an over-riding sense of peace and love.

Local businesses support us in many different ways and we view these relationships very much as a partnership; we work with companies to support them in achieving their objectives, whether that’s staff morale or customer loyalty.

With the need to raise £12,900 each and every day of the year their financial support is vital to us in continuing to provide specialist palliative care for those with a terminal or life limiting illness.

Claire MacDonald, corporate development fundraiser at the hospice works exclusively with local companies and thrives on developing long-term mutual partnerships.

If you would like to involve your company or employer please email claire.macdonald19@nhs.net.