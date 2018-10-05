Column: A warm welcome for Royalty

All visitors to Strathcarron Hospice are always given a very warm welcome from the minute they walk through the door.

Sometimes people might be nervous about coming in to the hospice for the first time, so we will always go out our way to make everyone feel at ease whether they are visiting a patient, meeting with a member of the team, or delivering supplies.

Someone who has had years of experience in visiting the hospice took time to visit this week and, as always, was extended a warm welcome.

HRH The Princess Royal spent over two hours speaking and listening to patients and their families.

We think this is her 34th annual visit and she demonstrates a great understanding of the issues people living with a terminal illness face.

With an empathetic ear and a ready smile, HRH the Princess Royal’s visit really does create a wonderful atmosphere for patients and families.

All of the day care patients come in for this day and see this as a very special occasion to enjoy along with staff and volunteers.

Invited guests who have supported the hospice in some way over recent times are welcomed into the grounds to enjoy the atmosphere and meet HRH The Princess Royal.

It was wonderful to see so many pupils from local schools attending this year, all of whom have played an important part in supporting Strathcarron Hospice over the past couple of years.

Helen Bruce, our volunteer school co-ordinator, works with all these young people on various fundraising projects and was very honoured to give Princess Anne an overview of their work together.

We believe in ‘‘Making Every Moment Count’’ for patients and families so every day is special here at Strathcarron Hospice and the royal visit adds a touch of magic to the everyday.