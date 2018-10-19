Column: A great advert for Strathcarron Hospice

Throughout the year, the event fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice organises and hosts a series of events.

Our aim is to make sure we have something which will appeal to the majority of people, whilst raising the vital funds necessary to ensure the continuation and smooth running of our whole range of services available for people living with, and dying from, a terminal illness.

A very popular, and ‘‘long running’’ event is the Strathcarron 10k. Historically, this race took place around the highways and byways of Denny itself until it was moved to the grounds around Stirling University due to road restrictions.

This has proved to be a popular choice and given an increase in the number of participants taking part in both the 10k and 2.5k fun run.

Set to the back-drop of some stunning scenery at this time of year, runners came from far and wide to raise money for your local hospice. In total, just under 300 people took part and we are incredibly grateful to all those who raise significant amounts in sponsorship from family, friends and colleagues.

This year we had a very special participant who travelled a spectacular 3400 miles to the UK specifically to take part in the Strathcarron 10k.

Aiyesha had been on holiday during the summer and spent some time in and around the local area.

She happened to see one of the advertising banners for the 10k when she was sightseeing.

When she realised it was an event to raise funds for the local hospice she decided there and then to sign up and return. Aiyesha was working in a hospital at the time and made it her mission to return.

On Sunday, Aiyesha was true to her word, and returned from her homeland of Qatar for four days to take part in her very first 10k.

Already suffering from jet lag, it was certainly challenging for her to complete the route but sharing in her joy on getting over the finish line was inspirational.

Aiysha may live 3400 miles away and we wish her a safe journey home after her epic 10k.

Near or far, she will always be friend of Strathcarron Hospice.