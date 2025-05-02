Cole-Hamilton praises the work of the RNLI in South Queensferry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has congratulated the heroic efforts from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RNLI crew rescued two people in distress in South Queensferry on the 27th of April 2025.

Queensferry RNLI was launched 81 times in 2024 and since its establishment in 1967, they have been awarded with three awards for gallantry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Our lifeboat crews run towards danger almost every day of the year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking at Liberal Democrat conference

They are some of the bravest volunteers in our communities and have provided safety and salvation to people in distress in the waters around our island nation for generations.

"I am so proud of the work of South Queensferry RNLI.

"If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you do end up in the water unexpectedly, remember to Float to Live. More advice on the Water Safety Scotland Water Safety Code can be found online.”