Cole-Hamilton praises the work of the RNLI in South Queensferry

By Alex ColeHamilton
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 16:12 BST
Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has congratulated the heroic efforts from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

An RNLI crew rescued two people in distress in South Queensferry on the 27th of April 2025.

Queensferry RNLI was launched 81 times in 2024 and since its establishment in 1967, they have been awarded with three awards for gallantry.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Our lifeboat crews run towards danger almost every day of the year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking at Liberal Democrat conference

They are some of the bravest volunteers in our communities and have provided safety and salvation to people in distress in the waters around our island nation for generations.

"I am so proud of the work of South Queensferry RNLI.

"If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you do end up in the water unexpectedly, remember to Float to Live. More advice on the Water Safety Scotland Water Safety Code can be found online.”

