Closure of Leckie’s allows for new start for hospice

Leckie’s of Falkirk has been a popular focal point in Melville Street since 1964.

The family run business has been serving up great deals on top quality stock for keen bargain hunters for over four decades.

Due to the closure of Leckie’s, Strathcarron Hospice has been given the exciting opportunity of opening a shop in the premises.

Work is currently underway at the shop with a view to us opening mid to late August.

If you have visited other Hospice shops around the area you will know we stock a wide range of quality affordable clothing as well as many other pre-loved items of desire! Most importantly, of course, is that every item donated and sold directly supports our range of specialist palliative care available to the people of Falkirk and beyond.

Over the course of the year Strathcarron Hospice shops provide £600,000 towards our daily running cost of £12,900 so we are very excited with this new development.

It’s the end of an era for Leckie’s which has been such a well-loved store for so many and we know we have big shoes to fill.

We aim to follow in their footsteps by providing a great shopping experience offering quality merchandise at reasonable prices.

We look forward to welcoming you very soon.