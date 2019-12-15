Cinema treat for Beavers

THE festive season is here and more than 170 beavers had an early Christmas treat.

The youngsters from 10 Scout groups within Falkirk District were at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness to see the Shaun the Sheep film, Farmaggedon.

The special Christmas treat was organised by Assistant District Commissioner Beavers, Elissa Dick, who said: “This is something special for all the Beavers.

“We have more than 170 young children from across the district here at the Hippodrome. It is a great opportunity for all the Beavers to get together.”

As well as watching the film the children all enjoyed snacks and juice.

THREE decades ago a Scout hall in Laurieston was officially opened and now the current leaders want to celebrate the event.

They have sent out an invitation to former leaders to get in touch.

The celebration is due to take place on January 27, 2020.

Alan Dick, Group Scout Leader at the 16th, said: “I am trying to contact as many former leaders so we can send them an invitation to the evening.

“January 27, 2020, will be the 30th anniversary of the opening of our Scout hall and we would like to mark it by having an event in the hall on that evening.”

Alan can be contacted at: lauriestonscouts@gmail.com.

EXPLORER Scouts and Young Leaders are being offered the chance to take part in a Burns Supper and ceilidh.

The District Youth Advisory Group has also organised an optional sleepover following the party.

The event will take place on January 25 at the 1st Falkirk Scout Hall.

For further information contact Chris Campbell at: christopher.camp@btinternet.com.

AN opportunity to travel to Australia and spend 11 days experiencing life in the Antipodes is something a small group of Scouters from Falkirk District will be taking part in.

From December 30, 2019, to January 10, 2020, Network members/Rovers aged between 18 and 26, will be travelling to Canberra for the Australian Rover Moot 2020.

It is an opportunity to experience Australia with new Scouting friends from all over the world.

The campsite is based just 15 minutes from Canberra, perfectly placed for exploring, and will give participants the chance to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style.