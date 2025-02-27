Christine Jardine MP calls on Government to scrap energy bill rise for pensioners stripped of Winter Fuel Payment

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine, is calling on the Government to scrap the latest energy bill rise for local pensioners who’ve been stripped of their Winter Fuel Payments.

This comes as energy regulator Ofgem has today confirmed that the price cap for energy bills is set to rise a further 6.4% from April, the third consecutive quarter where prices have risen.

The Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs Spokesperson says she is "deeply concerned" about the impact this could have on vulnerable pensioners across Edinburgh West.

Previous Liberal Democrat research has found that nine in ten UK adults are worried about the cost of heating and have changed how they heat their homes this winter, to help keep bills lower.

Christine is calling for more support for pensioners.

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for the introduction of an energy social tariff, to protect vulnerable people living in fuel poverty.

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West and Scottish Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “I’m deeply concerned about the impact this latest energy bill rise will have on vulnerable people and their families across Edinburgh West.

“I am particularly worried about the impact this will have on pensioners, who've already their Winter Fuel Payment slashed. I’ve heard from some who have been forced to choose between heating or eating this winter.

“Hiking bills so soon after cutting this valuable support is yet another insult to those pensioners, who will now face a real struggle to make ends meet.

"We desperately need the UK Government to act and protect vulnerable pensioners in Edinburgh West and communities across Scotland from this hike. That is the least they deserve."