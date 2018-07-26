Chief Inspector assures music fans security is high priority for Falkirk Little Mix gig

Officers have been working with Falkirk Stadium, concert promoters, Falkirk Council and other partners for the past few weeks in preparation for the concert tonight (Friday) at Falkirk Stadium by Little Mix.

It promises to be a great night and over 21,000 people are expected to attend.

As you can imagine that volume of people attending a concert will present challenges with regard to how they get to and leave the stadium.

Work has been ongoing with partners to ensure a practical approach to the arrival and leaving of attendees is supported, balanced against the need to keep everyone safe with such a large crowd expected.

Officers will be deployed in the area for the duration of the event to ensure everyone’s journey to and from the stadium is as trouble free as possible. There was a ticketed parking provision at the stadium itself but this is sold out.

We would advise all concert-goers to use the drop off and pick up zones at Forth Valley College (postcode FK2 9AD) or West Mains Industrial Estate (postcode FK3 8XZ).

There is no other dedicated parking area for the duration of the concert but there are regular buses from Falkirk Town Centre which take you to the stadium.

While the arrival of fans will be staggered in the late afternoon and early evening at the end all of the attendees will be leaving at the same time.

It is important that we keep the roads clear and ensure the free flow of traffic both before and after the event.

The organisers are keen for everyone to have a great night but it is very important that drivers do not ignore the direction signs, the advice of stewards and police and ensure they plan ahead and help keep everyone safe.