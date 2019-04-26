Changing fortunes may not be so easy

It seems another lucky person has become an overnight millionaire thanks to spending only £2.50 on a Euro millions ticket.

How many of us have dreamt of looking at the little bit of paper and matching the numbers with the ones that have been selected as winners?

Imagine the thought of no more work, no more money worries. The opportunity to finally do what you want, when you want – and who cares about the cost.

Sounds lovely but would it really be the ideal that we all imagine.

Dreams of a big house, flash car and lots of foreign holidays could suddenly be a reality ... whenever we want.

However, I bet it’s not as perfect as it sounds.

I’m a great believer that you need to have a reason to get up in the morning and although it may be appealing to have long days with nothing to do, I’m sure it would eventually get boring.

“Really mum,” said an incredulous sounding Emma when I said this out loud. “The idea of not having two children to run around after, no work to go to or rushing home to make tea and start on the housework sounds like bliss to me.”

“But you would get bored very quickly,” I replied.

“No I wouldn’t! Going to the beauty salon for a bit of pampering rather than doing the ironing would be my idea of perfect.

“If we won the lottery that’s what I would do – and I’d enjoy every moment of it,” Emma retorted.

I didn’t want to burst her bubble, but would it really be as wonderful as she thinks?

What about all the begging letters? I’m a sucker for a hard luck story and I’m sure that I would want to help people but how would I know who was genuine?

Then there would be all the people who you hadn’t heard from for years, friends and relatives who would suddenly come back into your life.

If I won lots of money I would want to do all I could to help Emma, Gary and their families ... but distant cousin Sue? I’m not so sure.

Perhaps I would just be benevolent and give it away to good causes – then there would be all the angst of trying to decide which charities should benefit from my good fortune and how much I should give them. Too many decisions.

But then again as it’s months since I bought a lottery ticket I’ll keep the champagne on ice!