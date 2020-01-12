Challenging events programme

New year, new opportunities with a chance for Scouts and Explorers to travel to two very different continents.

Organised by Forth Region, the trips in 2021 will see the young people to travel to the USA to join the Boy Scouts America Utah/Wyoming partnership. The trip is for young people aged 11-and-a-half to 16 in July 2021.

The Africa Uganda Development Project Expedition is for explorers and members of Network aged 15+ in July 2021.

Flyers will be circulated for family information nights which will follow on from the initial leadership team meetings.

Any over 18s who would like further information should email: usa2021@frscouts.org.uk [USA} or expedition@frscouts.org.uk [Africa]

Training courses will give members the opportunity to increase their level of skills.

Skills management covers areas such as leadership styles, team building, motivation, effective communication, active listening, induction and reviews. Relevant independent learning must be complete before going on the course. The two day residential course takes place on February 1-2 at Carronvale House in Larbert.

There will also be a young leader training weekend in February.

This is an opportunity for young leaders to achieve the training requirements of the role through a combination of leadership training and practical outdoor activities.

Participants will leave with modules A B C D E F G H I and J. Module K (first aid) and missions will need to be completed locally to complete the award.

Each participant will leave with a logbook to chart progression, which must be signed by the leader overseeing their volunteering.

There will be a varied programme adapted to suit the needs of individual groups while enabling a team of instructors to pass on their extensive knowledge.

Young leaders will be taking part in and have the opportunity to lead activity sessions.

The course takes place at Lochgoilhead Shelter Park from Friday, February 1, to Sunday, February 16.

Enquiries should be directed to Scout Adventures Lochgoilhead on 01301 703 217 or email info@lochgoilhead.org.uk.