Celebrating D0E success

FOR many young people being part of the Scout Association has an added bonus.

As well as becoming a member of one of the world’s largest youth organsiations, the activities undertaken can also be used for other awards.

The Carron Valley Explorer Unit is celebrating after seven of its members achieved their silver/bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Regional Commissioner Lenny Jamieson presented the awards at the 9th Dunipace Scout Hall where the Explorers meet.

The hard working individuals were: Silver award recipients Callum McKay, Struan Henderson and Dylan Welsh. Bronze recipients were: Charli McMullan, Zoe Brzezina, Jasmine Malik and Caitlin Gillespie.

A 30 year long service award was also presented a 30 year long service award to Norrie Henderson of the 9th Dunipace.

PRAISE has also been heaped on a group of young adults who have completed a major amount of training to become Young Leaders.

The six at the 41st St Francis Xavier, Falkirk; Orla King, Mairi Callaghan, Beth Grant, Ethan Purdie, Anna Mein and Alisha Callaghan became the newest recipients of the Young Leader Buckle.

They had all completed their 11 Young Leader Modules at a weekend held at Bonaly in Oct 2016 and throughout the following year completed the four Mission statements required while working with the relevant sections.

Group Scout leader Martin Callaghan said: “This was very much a first for the 41st and a proud moment for me as GSL being able to present them.

“The five girls, when in the scouts, were the winning patrol of the District Flag 2014 competition, making it all the way to the National Finals that year.”

The modules of the Young Leaders’ Scheme are designed to cover all aspects of training.

They will help young leaders become aware of, and learn how to deal with, various different facets of leadership within scouting.

The modules are designed to be flexible and encourage innovation. As long as the aim and objectives are met, they can be delivered in any way by anybody with the appropriate training or experience.

The training includes: Child protection; Policy, Organisation and Rules (POR); Activity rules and safety; Leadership; First Aid; and planning.

A Young Leader belt buckle and adult badge is awarded on completion of the entire scheme.