Candlelight celebration plan

The build up to the festive season can be an emotional time for many, reflecting on those loved ones who are no longer with us.

With this in mind, Strathcarron Hospice hosts a Light Up a Life candlelight celebration in the grounds of Strathcarron Hospice.

This year’s service will take place on Tuesday, December 4, at 7pm and is an opportunity to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of much loved family members and friends.

Following the service, coffee and mince pies will be served in our Daycare lounge.

Please note, due to parking restrictions at the hospice there will be a park and ride facility at Denny High School at 6.30pm returning from the hospice at 7.45pm.

If you are unable to attend this special service but would still like to sponsor a light, in memory of a loved one, you will find our Light up a Life desks at many different locations during the month of December.

The desks are all manned by volunteers who can give you a form to complete to enable you to sponsor a light on the Christmas tree in the garden at Strathcarron Hospice. You can also do this online at www.strathcarronhospice.net.

This is a very special way to remember someone you love who is no longer here to share Christmas with whilst supporting your local hospice.

Strathcarron Hospice will continue to provide specialist palliative care, comfort and love for patients and families throughout the festive season.