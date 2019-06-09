Camping skills success story

FOR the second successive year Scouts from Stenhousemuir are celebrating their camping prowess.

The six patrol members scored a hit when they took part in this year’s Falkirk District camping competition at Barrwood.

The Scouts from the 89th Stenhousemuir group were part of one of six patrols which competed to represent the district at the regional finals at the end of the month.

The winning patrol included: Patrol Leader Joshua Stones, Assistant Patrol Leader Harry Paterson, Erin Marshall, Charlie McBride, Josh Goodsir and Theo Paton.

They had to set up their camp, ensure their fire was kept going all weekend despite the torrential rain and then cooked all their meals on the fire.

They took part in various activities such as pioneering, orienteering and first aid. Although adults were on site they were not there to give support, the Scouts had to do everything themselves then were assessed on their efforts.

Scout leader Emma Stones, said: “TheSscout leaders couldn’t be prouder of you all. The patrol scored consistently high across all aspects of the competition and have received great praise from the organisers. This is despite their enthusiasm for chopping wood at 5am.Big shout out to Joshua, Harry, Erin, Charlie, Josh and Theo. You are absolute stars.”

If the 89th makes it through the regional finals, they will take part in the Scottish finals in September.

A REMINDER to all young leaders about upcoming training.

Module A: Prepare for take-off (essentials and expectations) Tuesday, June18, 7-9pm, 9th Hall. Module K First aid master class, Tuesday September 10, 6.15pm-9.30pm, 9th Hall. Module A Prepare for take-off (essentials and expectations) Thursday, September 19, 7-9pm, 62nd Hall. Modules B-J Saturday, September 28, 9.30am to Sunday September 29, 4.30pm, Jim McKellar Scout Centre.

Young leaders who have not previously completed modules are welcome to attend. Contact Christopher Campbell, Explorer Scout Leader (Young Leader), Falkirk District @ Christopher.camp@btinternet.com.