Brushing up on campcraft

SCOUT groups are taking advantage of the good weather to brush up their camping skills.

51st Dennyloanhead Scouts spent a weekend camping and learning Scouting skills. The group’s Cubs were also at Barrwood exploring, having adventures and challenges.

Assistant Cub Scout leader, Christopher Campbell said: “Treasure hunt, caving and tent pitching were just some of the activities they took part in.’’

If you would like to follow the group on Facebook and Twitter go to @51stDLH for more photos, action and information about the 51st. They are also looking for new leaders so if you would like to volunteer email: contact@dlhscouts.org.uk

UPDATED guidance has been developed to help during free time.

A large number of the incidents reported to the Scout information centre each year occur during free time activity sessions.

These sessions include before and after section meetings, time between programmed activities at section meetings, ‘‘free time’’ sessions on camps and unsupervised periods during nights away.

The guidance is to help leaders manage these periods and hopefully reduce the number of incidents.

Go to: https://members.scouts.org.uk/freetime?dm

SCOUTING in Scotland will be celebrating diversity by joining this year’s Pride festival in Edinburgh and Glasgow for the seventh year.

The organisation has been attending Pride since 2012 to show people it is proud to welcome all young people and adult volunteers, regardless of sexuality and gender identity.

Pride is also an opportunity to reach out to potential volunteers and youth members from the LGBTI community.

If you would like to get involved you must be either an adult volunteer, Scout Network member or Explorer Scout aged 16 and over to march with Scouts Scotland at each Pride parade.

Edinburgh Pride: https://form.jotform.com/81072590937967; Glasgow Pride: https://form.jotform.com/81232607737962

If you have any questions about attending Pride get in touch with our LGBTI advisor Ross Donald-Hewitt, email lgbti@scouts.scot.