Brian Leishman MP: Why I support an Essentials Guarantee

Last week, I spent a morning volunteering with the Falkirk Foodbank, delivering food parcels to constituents in crisis.

It was a humbling – and at times heartbreaking – experience, but also a deeply motivational one.

On every doorstep, a different story. Each delivery, another quiet struggle for the working class, another person let down and pushed to the brink, often through no fault of their own.

It was clear to me just how much of a lifeline every single parcel is for those in crisis and just how vital the work of this charity is each week.

Brian Leishman MP has been working extensively with the Trussell Trust and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation on the Essentials Guarantee campaign.

Indeed, for many, the parcels have become not just a lifeline, but a weekly fixture.

Austerity has reshaped our society over the past 14 years, making people poorer by design and that was plain to see as I made the deliveries around our constituency.

It is not just about the trimming of government and council budgets or the decimation of public services that enrich and support our communities.

Austerity has seen the creation of a new strata of society – that of the in-work poor.

We are talking about people who are in work, yet are not able to afford all of life’s basic essentials.

That is plain wrong.

The foodbank in Falkirk is supported by the Trussell Trust, an organisation I have been involved with extensively since being elected as Councillor in 2022 and then as your MP just over a year ago.

I have also been working with the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, with both calling for an Essentials Guarantee.

In short, their campaign calls for Universal Credit – in what is a widely supported principle – to protect people from going without life’s essentials.

I agree that there should be a legal minimum in Universal Credit to ensure the standard allowance meets the cost of life’s essentials such as food, utility bills and travel.

The minimum level should be set through an independent process, at least annually.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s analysis currently indicates that this would need to be at least £120 a week for a single adult and £205 for a couple – excluding rent and council tax.

Research by these two organisations show that around five in six low-income households in the UK on Universal Credit are currently going without essentials.

Alarmingly, 89 per cent of people referred to Trussell Trust foodbanks are in receipt of means tested benefits.

And over the past decade, as Tory austerity hollowed more and more out of our communities, food parcel distribution has increased to a record high.

Trussell food banks distributed 2.9 million food parcels across the UK in 2024-25 and nearly a third of those went to children.

Emergency food parcel distribution has been increasing since 2006 as the cost of living rose and rose.

The Essentials Guarantee campaign is not radical, it is plain rational.

As your MP, I will continue to fight for a fairer system – one that treats people with dignity and respect.

I will continue to support and campaign for the Essentials Guarantee, to push for stronger protections for low-income workers, and challenge any government – including my own – that seeks to balance the books on the backs of the poor.

