Brian Leishman MP: We must fight injustice wherever we see it

The start of the new year gives us an opportunity to renew our efforts in fighting injustice wherever we see it.

And the first thing that comes to mind is the disappointing announcement, just before Christmas, that this Labour Government will not offer fair compensation to women affected by changes to their state pension age.

I, and the party in general, have been hugely supportive of the WASPI women over the past nearly a decade as they campaigned for justice and what is rightfully theirs. I have been vocal in saying that this decision is wrong, and I will be urging a rethink.

Yes, the Conservatives have of course kicked the can down the road after the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman last March found that women born in the 1950s should receive financial compensation due to government maladministration.

Brian Leishman MP with WASPI women at a London rally

That is not surprising. However, it is now down to Labour – the party of social justice and equality – to correct this problem.

I have campaigned alongside WASPI women at protests, marches and rallies – I do not intend to give up on their cause and they will always have my solidarity.

Many have asked where the more than £10 billion would come from if the government was to pay compensation to the around 3.6 million women affected.

An annual wealth tax of just two per cent, on assets worth more than £10 million, is where I would start. This alone could raise approximately £24 billion per annum.

That money could be used not only to right wrongs, but also to secure desperately needed funding for services everyday people rely on.

Fairer

If we also equalise capital gains and income tax we could raise over £16 billion and make the tax system fairer for ordinary people.

Over the decade of austerity we have seen under the Tories, and during the cost-of-living crisis, millionaire and billionaire wealth has exploded. It has now become clear that “trickle down” economics is a myth, the wealth is not being shared with the ordinary workers who helped create it.

With Labour in government, we must do more and better to equalise society to the benefit of the many, not the few.

Also close to my heart is the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people.

While many of us enjoyed a comfortable festive season, Israel continued to bomb the Gaza strip with impunity.

And while some UK licences have been suspended, I will continue my calls for all arms sales to Israel to end.

We may not be sending parts for F-16 fighter jets, which have been part of the Israeli effort to bomb Gaza day and night, but we are still providing trainer aircraft, naval equipment and more. Furthermore, it is worrying that the UK might be providing arms to Israel via third parties, such as the USA.

The international community as a whole needs to do much more to bring lasting peace to the region and humanitarian aid must now start reaching those in desperate need.