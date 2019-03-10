Boxing clever to earn badges

DO it yourself was the order of the day when a group of scouts put their skills to the test.

The troop from the 40th Forth Valley Scout Group made tool boxes from scratch. They had to drill holes, countersinking them, then screwed and hammered the pieces of wood together.

DIY skills were testing 40th Forth Valley Scouts

They were working towards their DIY activity badge which tests the Scouts in a variety of ways. As well as being practical they also need to work safely by recognising hazard symbols; how to use safety equipment; know where mains supplies are in the house; learn how to isolate an electrical circuit; and deal with a variety of domestic emergencies.

SCOUTING daredevils are being given an extra chance to tackle a sky high challenge.

Due to a massive response to the Falkirk Abseil 2019, an additional rope has been added which means more spaces are now available.

Last year a number of Challenge Abseil events at the Falkirk Wheel and the AECC Northern Lights tower were organised. After the overwhelming success of both events, which saw almost £50,000 raised for grass roots Scouting, it was decided to return to Falkirk in April 2019. The idea is to take on the challenge and help raise money. The challenge is to abseil 100ft and raise a minimum of £150 for Scouts Scotland. Whether you are new to adventurous activities or an extreme sports enthusiast, there will be support from a highly skilled team of climbing instructors. The aim is to get as many people as possible fundraising for their own groups. The first £50 raised will go towards Scouts Scotland with everything over this going towards grass roots scouting, meaning if you hit the minimum sponsorship your local group will receive a minimum of £100.

To sign up either go online: http://www.scouts.scot or facebook.com/scouts. scotland @ScoutsScotland or telephone 01383 419073.

Participants must be aged 12 years or above. Parental consent is required for young people under the age of 16 wishing to abseil.

The minimum sponsorship to take part is £150, a registration fee of £30 secures your place. If you do not meet the minimum sponsorship you will not be able to take part.