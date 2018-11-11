Beavers spooked by Cubs

ALL Hallow’s Eve was celebrated in spooktacular fashion by the Beavers and Cubs at the 5th Mount Gerald group.

Activities included pumpkin bowling, dunking for apples, making a mummy, ghost stories and catching the doughnut.

Halfway through the night the Beavers were surprised by a flash mob of zombies. The Cubs had been secretly practicing an improvised ‘‘thriller’’ dance.

Great fun was had by all and some very tired happy ghouls were dispatched home.

ACROSS Falkirk District hundreds of young people are preparing to show respect to the fallen of the two world wars and the dozens of conflicts over the last 100 years.

Sunday, November 11, will mark the centenary of the end of World War One. At 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 the guns were stilled in France.

And as a mark of respect Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers have practiced their involvement in church services and parades in the villages and towns of the district.

THE Christmas countdown has started and there is a festive feeling at Fordell Firs.

Festive fun days are taking place on December 15 and 16.

The invitation for all Scout groups is to travel to Fife and experience a bit of magic as Fordell Firs is transformed into a winter wonderland with a little help from Santa and his elves. There is the chance to create memories enjoying fun outdoor activities and the opportunity for children’s Christmas wishes to come true with a visit to Santa’s Grotto.

There will be a massive range of activities, some paid for, others are free.

Activities include archery; Tomahawk; bungee; crates; caving; climbing; abseil; 3G swing; toasting marshmallows and S’mores; Santa’s Grotto; grass sledging; bouncy castle and jungle run.

No need to book in advance. Just turn up and pay the £5 entrance fee. You can book and pay for activities on arrival. One activity token gives you access to one shot on an activity including visiting Santa.