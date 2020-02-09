Barrwood improvements

IF YOU go down to the woods today you may be in for a big surprise – in the Barrwood that is.

If you were a Scout in the early sixties you almost certainly planted or helped to maintain a portion of the Barrwood which was set aside as a commercial plantation known as the Scout Plantation.

Over the years a number of areas of the commercial plantation have been harvested and replanted.

In autumn 2019 it was the turn of the portion known as the Scout Plantation and the landscape of the wood familiar to a generation disappeared.

A portion of the money generated form the felling will be reused for replanting with the balance reinvested into maintaining and improving the campsite.

Also during the autumn the main internal path was completely re-laid and a new cattle grid installed at the entrance gate.

The Wednesday work team, which is made up of older members of the Scout Association, has recently completed a new gathering area on the west side of the barn.

A couple of years ago they created several new camp sites to the rear of the Barwood and managed to lay hundreds of meters of piping to create a water supply.

During the spring a new link will be established from the west drive to the reservoir store.

Other projects include replacing the bivi stove and upgrading the bBeaver play area this spring.

Although a new adventure trail is also planned for the area to the rear of the wood known as “Canada,” the Barrwood trustees are also investigating ways to improve the main access route from the farm gate to the barn.

The Barrwood is the main campsite for Scouts from Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannan Districts.

It is also used by Scouts from West Lothian and further afield.

The first ever Scout camp in the wood was in 1922 so the trustees are looking forward to celebrating the centenary of that event in a couple of years time.

Hamish Scott is chairman of the Barrwood Trust