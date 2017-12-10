Badge work supporters

A major part of Scouting is working towards the dozens of badges which cover a whole range of activities. Cubs from the 16th Laurieston visited the Halfords store in Falkirk as part of their cyclist badge work.

Assistant Cub Scout leader Wendy MacPherson along with other volunteers and staff at the shop took the youngsters through their paces.

The cyclist badge is just one of the many which are sponsored or supported by a myriad of businesses, industries and organsiations.

Among the Scout Association backers are: Rolls Royce, the Cubs scientist activity badge; GO Outdoors which sponsors the nights away staged activity badge; B&Q which supports the DIY activity badge; Pets at Home is supporting the Cubs’ animal carer and Beavers’ animal friends badges; E.On sponsors the Scout global conservation activity badge; Cotswold Outdoor sponsors hikes away staged badges for Beavers, Cubs and Scouts; Sodexo sponsors the chef activity badges; National Grid sponsors the Cubs’ home safety activity badge; the Institution of Engineering and Technology sponsoring the Scout electronics activity badge; Kenwood is working to support the Beavers healthy eating badge; Chubb sponsors the Scouts’ fire safety activity badge; Dolmio is the new sponsor of the Scout smallholder badge; Beyond The Beaten Track is sponsoring the Scout camp cook badge; Coleman UK has partnered with the Scout Association to sponsor the Scout outdoor challenge badge; Discovery is sponsoring the Scouts’ pioneer activity badge; Meccano is sponsoring the Beaver and Cub creative challenges; Puffin is sponsoring the Scout adventure challenge award; Serco sponsors the environment partnership award. Ordnance Survey sponsors the Cub and Scout navigators badge; the National Trust, the Natural History Museum and The Wildlife Trust have joined together to sponsor the Cub Scout naturalist badge. Such links allow section leaders to approach the businesses to help their members gain the badges.

The natural progression from beavers to cubs to scouts and explorers allows the young members to take advantage of the chance to learn a massive number of new skills.If you are a leader looking for inspiration take a look at the sponsors and make contact.