Badge work for Denny Cubs

JUST a few weeks after the start of the new term youngsters at the 51st Dennyloanhead are hard at work on their badges.

Beavers and Cubs visited Pets at Home as part of their Animal Carer badge and enjoyed learning about animals as well as petting them. Pets at Home, which has produced an activity pack to support the Cubs Animal Carer Activity Badge, welcomes groups to its stores with advance notice.

Badge work is very much on the mind of these Cubs.

A week later the youngsters also enjoyed trying haggis as part of their Burns supper. This tied to the work they are doing for their Cook and Chef badges.

The 51st Scouts have also been busy taking part in the district Brass Monkey camp where they hiked and played a wide game as well as watching a movie before surviving the cold night. They have also just had a night hike which the older Scouts helped plan.’

The group is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The 51st started on April 24, 1944, although it is thought there may have been a group in the area before this, possibly for a few years around 1922, but with a different unit number.

Group Scout Leader Euan Rose is keen to hear from former members who may have stories, memories, information, photos or memorabilia to share with the current group. Contact Euan on 07867 975408 if you can help.

NEWLY appointed youth involvement Assistant District Commissioner Christopher Campbell is on the hunt for young people to help develop new initiatives in the Falkirk area.

The District Youth Advisory Group, aimed at 14-25-year-olds from across the district, will meet three to four times a year.

Chris is targeting Explorers, young leaders, network members and young adult leaders. He said: “We will be discussing what the young people would like in andfrom the district, feedback from events and anything else they would like to discuss to ensure the district is youth shaped. I am looking for about 20 people for our first meeting so, depending on interest, we may be able to take everyone that’s interested or just a couple from each area. If unable to make the meeting please still let me know.”

The first meeting will be held at the Megazone on Saturday, February 16.

If you are interested email:christopher.camp@btinternet.com or go online:falkirk.frscouts.org.uk/.