Badge work for adult leaders

LIKE thousands of people before her Jennifer Cox is a woman with a mission. The scout leader with the 9th Dunipace is determined to complete all her modules to earn her Wood Badge.

And as one of the elements is a night away Jennifer organised it to take place at Barrwood.

With a troop of six Scouts, four young leaders and two other leaders, her job was to ensure every aspect of the camp was organised.

This involved many weeks of planning and included a budget for food and accommodation; risk assessment of the site; and a planned programme of activities.

Jennifer even made an advance visit to make sure the site was suitable.

She said: “As the recently appointed Scout Leader it was great to start working with the scouts and to start getting the troop camping again.

“We spent two nights under canvas.

“I am looking forward to many more camps in the future and to developing the scouts’ skills.”

For her Wood Badge Jennifer is following in the footsteps of the first recipients in 1919.

They were the first participants in Robert Baden-Powell’s Scoutmasters’ training camp at GIlwell Park.

Afterwards, Baden-Powell gave each man a simple wooden bead from a necklace he had found in a Zulu chieftain’s deserted hut while on campaign in South Africa in 1888.

There are now around 100,000 recipients of the Wood Badge across the world.

Today the Wood Badge is a Scouting programme and award for adults in the scout associations around the world. The course is designed so that adult scouters can learn, in as practical a way possible, the skills and methods of scouting.

On completion, participants are awarded the beads to recognize their significant achievement in leadership and direct service to young people, and to welcome them to membership of the 1st Gilwell Park Scout Group.

Although the programme has changed over the years, the essence of the original Wood Badge still remains. Adults use their new and existing knowledge and skills to complete training.

And after Jennifer completes her final module she will be the latest leader in the district to be presented with her award.