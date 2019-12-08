Around and about the Battalion

Church parades are the order of the day at this time of year with companies parading variously for Founder’s Day, enrolment parades and to war memorials on Remembrance Sunday.

One amusing story emerged from an officer from Gourock when attending the Brightons hosted round of Masterteam. His is one of two companies who by special permission of the founder, Sir William Alexander Smith, can still parade in original uniform of black shoes, white spats, long hose, kilts, blazers, haversacks, belts and Tam o’ Shanters and indeed so his boys did proudly that night.

His wish was that the next day be dry so that as they paraded at their local war memorial and later marched off that they did not trail a white line on the street as the whitening on the spats might otherwise ‘‘run’’.

On November 8 our veteran BB members from the local Stedfast Association mingled with a much younger crowd at the ten-pin bowling at Camelon.

Skill levels varied, is perhaps the kindest report on the events of the evening, with Margaret Crawford former officer from Polmont showing the rest of the 20 assembled members a clean pair of heels.

Dave Wilson, skipper at 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church) updates me on his company activities.

His Company Section juniors recorded a win at the battalion badminton with his cross country team in the junior event being runners up.

Whilst not so successful in the Masterteam quiz, he notes the lads enjoyed the competition.

He records his thanks to 7th Falkirk who were drawn at the same venue and shared their mini-bus.

His two table tennis teams recorded wins in battalion league games with their draw at home in the national first round game soon to take place against West Linton.