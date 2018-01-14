Another good Scouting year

AS we start a new year District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist looks back on 12 months of growth, travel and challenge in what has been another good year for Scouting across the district.

With the Scout district mirroring Falkirk Council district it means there are Scout groups meeting from Bo’ness in the east to Dunipace in the west and from Torwood in the north to Maddiston in the south and all places in between – 14 groups in all, soon to be 15 with the 34th Bainsford re-opening shortly.

The groups cater for boys and girls from six to 14 years.

And we haven 14-18-year-olds taking part in seven Explorer units which meet throughout the district with a new unit opening in the Braes area in February.

The Network meets regularly and caters for the 18 to 24-year-olds.

Leaders of the groups and units provide exciting and stimulating programmes ranging from visits to retailers who sponsor activity badges such as the pet lover and cyclist badges; to camping at the Barrwood and even Blair Drummond Safari Park; to taking part in a litter pick along the banks of both the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals from a canoe.

The Explorers also participate in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Scouts from the 2nd Torwood went to Kandersteg in Switzerland and the 93rd travelled to Florida.

Some youngsters took part in the region’s trip to Namibia to renovate a school classroom and build toilets for the pupils.

Others joined the region’s trip to Utah.

Many of the Network took part in the Icelandic Moot over the summer.

Anyone wishing to join in the fun as an adult volunteer will be made very welcome – no previous Scouting experience is required as on the job training is given to all.

The opportunity is also present to gain authorisations in such diverse activities as abseiling, hill walking, canoeing, archery – the list is almost limitless.

If you have been involved previously or have any skills which you would like to pass onto the youngsters your help would also be welcomed.

Anyone interested, please send an email to: Falkirkdc@live.co.uk.