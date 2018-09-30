Anniversary fellowship meal celebrations

On September 19 more than two dozen members of Falkirk & District Stedfast Association celebrated its 25th anniversary with afternoon tea in the BB National Training Centre at Carronvale House.

After enjoying the spread put on by the Carronvale staff, they heard from their first chairman that, from fairly small beginnings, how their now monthly meetings for officers, former members, helpers and friends of the BB, have developed regular programmes of outings, speakers, games nights, concerts, days away to places of interest and weekend breaks. Each year at different locations they attend a service of dedication. Help and donations towards funds are also offered to the Battalion, not least over the last 12 years or so in helping steward ‘TurnaBBouT’ in Falkirk Town Hall. Afterwards there were many stories recalled by the members who, as former officers, were often rivals from individual companies, to their now fellowship together. Various portfolios of Stedfast magazines, photographs and reports over the 25 years were on display having been prepared by the first secretary who had been instrumental in establishing this local branch of a now worldwide association; also other memorabilia from BB times past. A similar number of Stedfast members have now also undertaken to join the Battalion in celebrating its centenary at its planned dinner, where no doubt, even more reminiscences will be forthcoming. You may recall recently I mentioned when using Amazon it is possible to go through smile.amazon.co.uk and a small percentage of any purchase will be donated to your charity of choice. Recently I followed the guidelines and found immediately a donation would be made to Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade. Reminder for all officers that the battalion council will be held at Larbert West Church tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm.