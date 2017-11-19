Animated film to highlight threats

Although there is no specific threat to this area, local officers and school-based officers are supporting a national campaign, ACT for Youth, designed to teach 11 to 16 year olds how to react in the unlikely event they are caught in a terror attack.

Our advice, wherever possible, is to follow the Run Hide Tell guidance until the police arrive.

It recommends people RUN, if you can’t run, HIDE and, when you can, TELL the police what’s happening so they can get help there. Also tell others of the threat so they don’t approach danger.

Particularly pertinent to a younger audience is to not use phones until it is entirely safe to do so.

Capturing evidence or tagging yourself as ‘safe’ during an incident is not worth risking your life for.

Falkirk schools will have access to a new animated film and will be asked to share it widely.

At a time when the scale, volume and complexity of the terrorism threat continues, it would be helpful if all our communities report any potential suspicious activity or online content they are concerned about.

Call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321 or visit gov.uk/ACT.