AN idea to organise an American adventure eight years ago saw a group of 23 enjoy nearly four weeks in the USA this summer.

The group of three Scouts, 11 Explorers and nine adult leaders from the 93rd Braes were in Florida where they took part in a massive number of activities and joined up with American Scouts.

They spent nine days in a hotel and went to Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Seaworld, restaurants and the young people had lots of free time to do what they wanted whether it was pool time at the hotel or shopping.

They then spent 11 days at camp LaNoChe in Paisley where they had a day at the Kennedy Space Center, had choices of activities which included river tubing, a day sailing, shooting, deep sea fishing, horse riding, quad biking, adventure tower and zip lining.

They stayed in cabins and spent a lot of time mixing with an American Troop ‘Crew 25’.

Anne-Marie, a Cub Scout leader with 93rd, said: “We then travelled with Crew 25 to a national park in Orlando called Turkey Lake where again we stayed in cabins for five nights.

“We had a day at Cocoa Beach, went shopping, went to the pool and visited the cinema. The American leaders and families did the amazing job of providing our meals each night.

“Two of the boys from Crew 25, Brad and Luke, had their Eagle Scout award ceremony and we were invited to be part of that with two of our girls carrying the Scottish flag and two of our boys lighting candles while the Scout Law was read.

“What a privilege it was to be part of such a momentous day. We had an amazing time it was a great experience.

“We packed so much in and made so many great friends and memories. We owe a massive thank you to our leaders Ann and Alan Wallace for organising such a fantastic trip”

Group Scout leader Alan Wallace added: “This was the 5th Jamborette that we’ve been to since 2011 with a group of four to 2019 with a group of 23.

“We were joined this time by 60 American Cub Scouts for the weekend.

“Our Scouts enjoyed meeting new friends although, for some, it was continuing old friendships as some have been going for eight years.’’