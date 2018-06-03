An all action day at Barrwood

TEAMWORK paid off for a colony of Beavers when they were joined by a group of Cub leaders.

The youngsters from the 93rd Braes were at Barrwood for a day of badge work. This included the ‘‘explore’’ activity badge, the staged ‘‘time on water’’ badge and parts of the outdoor challenge badge.

Beavers enjoyed their time at Barrwood camp.

Beaver leader Annemarie Waddell said: “We did canoeing, fire lighting, cooked marshmallows, explored Barrwood, collected leaves and identified trees and had a BBQ lunch. Cub and Beaver leaders came together to make this day a success.”

MEMBERS of the 27th Bonnybridge called on the ‘‘quizmaster’’ skills of 16th Laurieston’s group Scout Leader Alan Dick.

Alan ran the 27th’s fundraising family quiz night at Denny Scout Centre. As well as testing the mettle of the competitors it also gave the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts the chance to help their teams win. Margaret Plank, 27th’s GSL, said: “Many thanks to Alan and to all the families who supported us. We all had a great time and raised hundreds of pounds for the group.”

THE Duke of Edinburgh Award has launched five new Bronze expedition options as part of a UK-wide trial.

Scouts Scotland in consultation with the Scout Association agreed to trial three of the proposed options. Consideration was given to Scouting’s structure, its capacity to provide support and member feedback. The Scouts Scotland options are:

Option 2: This option allows expedition groups to have a generic aim set by their leader. For example, a group might wish to use canoes to explore and research historical buildings on a lake system.

Option 4: Removes the requirement for participants to deliver a presentation after they have returned from their journey.

Option 5: You can run an expedition where the emphasis is on having a particularly robust and thorough training programme and schedule, removing the need for a practice expedition.

To use these trial options, discuss and agree with your regional DofE adviser by whatever process you have in place to do this. If your adviser agrees, confirm your option choices and expeditions by email to BEOptions@DofE.org copying in: Peter.moir@dofe.org and andrew@scouts.scot.