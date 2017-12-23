Am I finished shopping? No, it’s last minute dash for me!

Christmas shopping is something which I always look forward to.

Usually, I manage to get to the shops early to miss the busy spells of customers who are all trying to crowd into the same place at once.

This year’s been a bit different, though, and instead of heading to Glasgow or Edinburgh to pick up presents, busy work schedules have meant I’ve had to leave present buying until the very last minute.

I could never quite put my finger on why people got so stressed about shopping.

Now, however, I think it’s more than fair to pull your hair out at this time of year.

I don’t think the stressful thing about shopping is worrying about whether or not you manage to get the presents you are looking for. Actually, in the grand scheme of things, that part’s not all too bad.

The most stressful element is the sheer amount of people. I could not move in Glasgow the other day for mums shouting at their kids and people out day-drinking to celebrate. Surely it can’t be healthy to have so many people in such a small space?

Now before you start raising your eyebrows, the answer is no: I’m not all that keen on online shopping when it comes to buying festive goodies.

Buying things off websites during December is risky enough but this year it seems parcels are just vanishing off the face of the earth.

So many of my friends have lost presents in the post just because so many people are ordering things online and I don’t like the risk of something vanishing. I’m sure I’m not alone when I voice my apprehension.

Regardless of it all, though, the question looms: Am I finished my shopping?

The answer’s short: Nope. Looks like I’ll have to suck it up and head back down into the busy town.