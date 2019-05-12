All in all a good end of term report

The final committee meetings and annual general meetings for the Junior and Company Sections at Brightons Church had the best attendance of officers this session.

In some respects it was a fitting end to the battalion’s centenary. Every officer and boy can now sport a commemorative badge produced for the purpose; produced from designs by members. The officers’ one shows our anchor alongside the iconic Kelpies and the one for the boys in the shape of a colourful miniature chevron. Look out for these collector pieces in buttonholes soon. Annual reports indicated the whole gambit of activities on offer which make this battalion one of the most active in the country. If you need examples of just a few consider the 180 Anchor Boys at a celebration event at the Mariner Reef; the large number of Juniors participating in their sports at Grangemouth Stadium on April 26 and larger than ever numbers at ‘TurnaBBouT’, the alternative worship event, in Falkirk Town Hall. All the activities contribute towards the Overall Efficiency Trophies and this year the Junior one was awarded jointly to 1st Polmont (Brightons Church) and 2nd Larbert (Old Church) with 1st Larbert (West Church) taking the honours in the Company Section. Well done all involved for their session long sustained efforts. At the AGMs various stalwarts stood down after sterling service. These included the two secretaries, Carol Callahan and Billy Rankine and Daniel Green who has been in charge of the Christian Faith material and Pulpit Fall Competition for 17 years. Hopefully their successors will be so inspired. Reports indicated support visitations had resumed after an interval and were producing co-operation between companies. Eleven Queensmen from throughout the battalion had completed their work for that award. A good report auguring well for 2019/20.