All-action weekend away

AN action-packed weekend saw a group of Cubs, a couple of Scouts and a young leader tackle a series of challenges and achieve a number of badge.

For the older Cubs at the 27th Bonnybridge Scout Group the two days at Meggernie in Perthshire was a world away from their usual weekend in Stirlingshire.

The November trip began almost as soon as school finished on the Friday and ended the following Sunday.

During the 48 hours the Cubs, Scouts and young leader carried out backwoods cooking making dough twists and a loaf bread, took part in a scavenger hunt, played lots of games and used up loads of energy dancing the evening away, had a game of laser tag, took over the hill for grass sledging and discovered how successful they had been with their badge work.

Group Scout Leader Helen Smith, who oraganised the weekend, said: “We had a brilliant time and we were so lucky with the weather staying relatively dry. It meant we were outside all the time and because Meggernie is so safe, the children were able to explore and were really quite adventurous.

“However, none of this would have been possible without the hard work and enthusiasm of all the leaders – young and old.

“Also thanks to Judith and Rab for making us so welcome.”

IN the run up to the December 12 election a reminder has been issued from the Scout Association that when representing scouts we must be politically impartial.

The law says charities must be, and be seen to be, independent from party politics.

All groups should be very careful, for example, if they are contacted by election candidates asking for visits, photographs or support for their campaign.

When representing Scouts or wearing your uniform in the lead up to the election, everyone must make sure they are not seen to be supporting a specific political party.

There is useful guidance from the Charity Commission (particularly the charities, elections and referendums section) as well as the rules in POR.

Across Falkirk District Scout groups will be joining in the commemoration of all those who gave their life in the wars and conflicts of the last 100 years, at the Remembrance Day services.