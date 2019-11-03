All action time for Beavers

Beavers from the 9th Dunipace group have taken part in a variety of activities including a visit to Barrwood where they walked to the ice boulder and back down, discussing points of interest and changes in Barrwood, before having a snack.

Beavers also had a lesson from a qualified nurse on how to deal with minor cuts or grazes.

She demonstrated what to do and then the Beavers worked in pairs using fake blood.

Alan Nairn, the 9th’s Beaver Scout leader, said: “We have also had 17 Beavers at a litter pick in Denny. Cuthell’s funeral directors gave us permission to use their car park as a safe area to congregate so a big thank you to them. We collected nine bags of rubbish and three bags for recycling.”

The Beavers also worked on the space badge last where they learned the names of the planets and their positions in the solar system.

PLANS are well in hand for a Scout quiz. The evening event will take place on Sunday, November 24, at the 41st’s base at St Francis Xavier Church Scout Group hall in Falkirk.

There is still an opportunity for Scout groups to take part: Contact Alan Wallace at alanadcfalkirk@hotmail.co.uk.

THE latest round of training for young leaders takes place in early November.

Module A - Prepare for take-off Thursday, November 7; Modules B,C,E Thursday, November 21.

Everything that is needed for YL missions can be found at: https://members.scouts.org.uk/supportresources /307/the-missions?cat=9,98& moduleID=10.

There is also an opportunity for 14 to 25-year-olds to join the district youth advisory group which meets three /four times a year to discuss ideas to develop youth involvement.

The next meeting will take place on Saturday, November 23. Contact Chris Campbell at christopher.camp@btinternet.com.