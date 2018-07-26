All about keeping in touch...

During the course of the year Strathcarron Hospice supporters receive a maximum of three ‘‘In Touch’’ newsletters to keep them up to date.

The most important issue for anyone who gives to charity is to understand how their donation is used and the impact of that.

The summer newsletter covers many different topics including a very interesting headline article written by Strathcarron community nurse specialist, Paula McLaren.

In this she shares a typical day in her working life, managing the challenges of caring and supporting a number of patients in their own homes.

In addition to this she explains how she starts her day in the hospice, responding to messages messages and liaising with other healthcare professionals such as district nurses and GPs before she gets out and about in the community.

Paula manages a caseload of around 40 patients and her story is a fascinating ‘‘behind the scenes’’ glimpse of the very important role she carries out.

In her own words she finishes by telling us “making a real difference to people at such a difficult time must be one of the most rewarding jobs ever”.

Other news is of a very special retirement after 37 dedicated years of working in the catering department. Jean has been with the hospice from the very beginning, making sure patients, families, volunteers and staff are all well looked after with dishes to suit all tastes.

We love keeping ‘‘In Touch’’ with all supporters so we can demonstrate how valuable their support is and how this impacts the services we provide for people living with and dying from a terminal illness.

If you would like to receive the latest newsletter from Strathcarron Hospice contact fundraising@strathcarronhospice.net or call 01324 826222.