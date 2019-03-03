Advancing Christ’s Kingdom as our objective

Christian Faith is a central pillar in the Object of the Boys’ Brigade and in many respects illustrates the lines between good BB companies and well run ‘‘boys’ clubs’’.

It therefore is sometimes disappointing to see the poorer response and enthusiasm for competitions such as that for the Battalion Pulpit Fall, than for example table tennis or football. That’s not necessarily indicative of the Christian principles instilled in companies; only perhaps the willingness of boys to study the topics and take pride in showing their knowledge and skills. However this year six companies did do such work based on general Bible knowledge, the early chapters of Mark’s Gospel and the life of Jesus. The result was a keenly contested competition held in the Baptist Church hall in Larbert on Sunday, February 17, where 5th Larbert (Grace & Baptist Church) won closely followed by 1st Polmont (Brightons Church) who won last year, with 4th Falkirk (Trinity Church) in third Place. The boys illustrated a good level of knowledge in the subject rounds and are to be congratulated. 2nd Larbert (Old Church) and 1st Larbert (West Church) were the other companies finally involved. This session’s challenge set by the Brigade as a whole, called ‘‘Raising the Bar’’, featuring improving quality of what we are able to offer, will be followed with the launch of a new under 11s programme in April. This will be rolled out for use next session, so ample time is given to leaders to plan for its incorporation after the summer. The activity areas will be tailored for use in both Anchor Boy and Junior Section age groups. As well as materials being put in the hands of leaders, further support will be regularly be available in ‘‘The Gazette’’. Any officers planning to attend the Brigade Conference this year will be at the brand-new Swansea University Bay Campus over the weekend September 6-8. A warm invitation is extended to officers.