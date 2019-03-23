Active training opportunity for boys

For those boys moving on to gain their Queen’s Badges, a necessary step is attending the ‘‘Building your Skills Course’’.

Consequently on February 22, 22 Boys from Falkirk & District Battalion attended the most recent opportunity to do so and gain that necessary step for their President’s Badges, the precursor for these aspiring Queensmen.

The afternoon consisted of a number of teamwork, communication and leadership challenges.

These included making a balloon bed to support a member of the team (not as easy as it sounds and very noisy!); signature bingo and making a marble run.

The latter proved very popular with most of the boys not wanting to finish!

Good luck to all these young men in their year or so ahead, of hard work, report writing and many voluntary hours within their companies and communities.

Because of the increasing demand for places on Queen’s Badge completion courses, the Scottish HQ will be running a course on April 10-12 at Carronvale House. Further information from the HQ there.

An expedition and outdoor leadership training course for any leaders who wish to train young people in such skills or supervise expeditions, will take place, again at Carronvale, from May 10-12.

The course leads to the Certificate in Expedition and Outdoor Training. How about such an opportunity for your company?

The Kilbryde Hike could be an exciting addition to your seniors’ programme.

The event celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It takes place over the weekend June 8-9

There is even a veterans section for past participants. Details from their website.